Federal unemployment benefits: 23 states will suspend them, know since when



Employers will need to be more generous in order to attract staff to their new positions.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The economic recovery, the massive application of vaccines and the return to normality, are causing the country to generate new job opportunities, but employers are struggling to fill these new positions.

For many employers and especially for the governors of the republican states, the origin of the disinterest is because the unemployed people are receiving additional resources from the federal government of $ 300, which are scheduled to be delivered until September 6.

So far there are 23 states that have joined the position of suspending federal benefits, Florida being the last to do so, so it is estimated that the measure will prevent more than 3.6 million people from receiving the support.

The payments of $ 300 a week, along with the pandemic unemployment assistance allowance for the self-employed, are part of the $ 1.9 billion economic stimulus package that was approved in March.

The Labor Department stated that the federal government cannot intervene once the states cancel the participation and the White House you cannot force state governors to pay additional federal benefits.

State governors reiterate that resources from the federal government discourage workers from accepting new job opportunities that are emerging.

Some experts involved with the issue do not agree because they consider that there are still fear among the population for being infected with Covid-19 and others argue that not having someone to leave children with is another factor that persists.

The states that will suspend unemployment insurance have been joined by the United States Chamber of Commerce, which also calls for the end of the weekly federal bonus of $ 300.

States that will suspend benefits and application dates:

Alabama, June 19

Alaska, June 12

Arizona, July 10

Arkansas, June 26

Florida, June 26

Georgia, June 26

Idaho, June 19

Indiana, July 19

Iowa, June 12

Mississippi, June 12

Missouri, June 12

Montana, June 27

New Hampshire, June 19

North Dakota, June 19

Ohio, June 26

Oklahoma, June 26

South Carolina, June 30

South Dakota, June 26

Tennessee, July 3

Texas, June 26

Utah, June 26

West Virginia, June 19

Wyoming, June 19

It should be noted that Arizona, Montana, New Hampshire and Oklahoma have contemplated offer incentives for people who are hired.

With information from CNET

