Federal unemployment benefits: 23 states will suspend them, know since when

Employers will need to be more generous in order to attract staff to their new positions.
The economic recovery, the massive application of vaccines and the return to normality, are causing the country to generate new job opportunities, but employers are struggling to fill these new positions.
For many employers and especially for the governors of the republican states, the origin of the disinterest is because the unemployed people are receiving additional resources from the federal government of $ 300, which are scheduled to be delivered until September 6.
So far there are 23 states that have joined the position of suspending federal benefits, Florida being the last to do so, so it is estimated that the measure will prevent more than 3.6 million people from receiving the support.
The payments of $ 300 a week, along with the pandemic unemployment assistance allowance for the self-employed, are part of the $ 1.9 billion economic stimulus package that was approved in March.
The Labor Department stated that the federal government cannot intervene once the states cancel the participation and the White House you cannot force state governors to pay additional federal benefits.
State governors reiterate that resources from the federal government discourage workers from accepting new job opportunities that are emerging.
Some experts involved with the issue do not agree because they consider that there are still fear among the population for being infected with Covid-19 and others argue that not having someone to leave children with is another factor that persists.
The states that will suspend unemployment insurance have been joined by the United States Chamber of Commerce, which also calls for the end of the weekly federal bonus of $ 300.
States that will suspend benefits and application dates:
Alabama, June 19
Alaska, June 12
Arizona, July 10
Arkansas, June 26
Florida, June 26
Georgia, June 26
Idaho, June 19
Indiana, July 19
Iowa, June 12
Mississippi, June 12
Missouri, June 12
Montana, June 27
New Hampshire, June 19
North Dakota, June 19
Ohio, June 26
Oklahoma, June 26
South Carolina, June 30
South Dakota, June 26
Tennessee, July 3
Texas, June 26
Utah, June 26
West Virginia, June 19
Wyoming, June 19
It should be noted that Arizona, Montana, New Hampshire and Oklahoma have contemplated offer incentives for people who are hired.
With information from CNET
