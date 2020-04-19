The shipment of supplies sent by the Federation to medical personnel and nurses who care for patients infected by COVID-19 it does not serve that purpose, agreed the Health Secretary, Fernando Petersen Aranguren.

“Like the rest of the states in the country, we realized that they are of poor quality. Will we return them? The answer is of course not, but nor are we going to let these teams be the ones carried by our doctors and nurses who are in charge of patients“

For these personnel, the Ministry of Health Jalisco acquired masks, protective goggles, masks that comply with international standards and a waterproof personal protective suit to avoid the contact of drops with the body, as well as a double glove. The double glove is necessary so that they can undress, since it is the moment in which people in the health area can contaminate themselves more easily.

Instead, the team that sent the Institute of Health for Well-Being (Insabi) is a mask that only complies with the norm of its country of origin, since it has spaces that allow leaks when inhaling; They also do not have goggles, the robes they delivered are not waterproof and do not protect the feet, in addition to the gloves being very thin.

For this reason, the equipment that arrived from the Federation will be delivered to Health personnel who do not have contact with patients infected with COVID-19, but who attend in other areas.

JM

