Mexico City (Jorge Cano) – La federal government tax collection fell 15.3 percent during April 2020, totaling 273 thousand 88 million pesos, according to the Public Finance Report of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

The most affected tax was the Income tax (ISR) when collapsing in 26.2 percent last month, with a collection of 154 thousand 41 million pesos.

Federal revenue falls 15% in Mexico during April. | Photo: Reforma

This decline occurs in the context of lower economic growth, but also in the postponement of the annual declaration period until June 30.

The Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) had a reduction of 0.3 percent, raising 34.869 billion pesos, due to a 10 percent drop in the component of tobacco, alcohol and foods with high calorie content.

However, the gasoline and diesel component increased 4.7 percent, raising 24,667 million pesos.

Likewise, import taxes fell by 19.1 percent, in the context of lower international trade, to an amount of 4,287 million pesos.

Despite the lower dynamism of the economy, the Value Added Tax (VAT) increased by 8.3 percent in April, to a value of 73 thousand 902 million pesos.

In the annual accumulated, from January to April, the collection still shows a growth of 5.6 percent to a total of one trillion 869 billion pesos. According to the Treasury, this is due to the fight against tax evasion.

In the case of oil revenues, in April there was a drop of 73 percent compared to 2019, when reporting 22 thousand 588 million pesos.

Although in 2019 the federal government gave Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) a support of 97 131 million pesos, this was granted in September, so it does not affect the basis of comparison.

Pemex had a 69 percent decline in April revenue, which was partially offset by a 10.4 percent increase in revenue from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

For its part, the income of the IMSS and ISSSTE also fell by 3 percent as a whole to a total accumulated of 30 thousand 905 million pesos in April.

While the IMSS reduced its income by 2.9 percent, the ISSSTE did so by 3.2 percent.

Despite the drop in revenue during the fourth month of the year, public sector spending grew by 5.1 percent in April.

It highlights a higher spending by 6 percent from the federal government, 6.3 percent from IMSS and ISSSTE and 9.9 from Pemex and CFE.

However, the Ministry of Health spent 7,679 million pesos, representing a 8.1 percent drop in April compared to the same month in 2019.

Similarly, Environment and Natural Resources spent 2 thousand 303 million, that is to say 16.9 percent less.

