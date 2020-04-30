BRASÍLIA – The IRS found that the churches were using the pastor’s remuneration, which is exempt from taxes, to distribute profit sharing or pay variable remuneration, granting the highest values ​​to those who have the largest “flocks” of believers. The inspection imposed millionaire fines, opening the discord between the Treasury and the churches.

Even with a change in the law in 2015 to try to contain the inspection, many assessments still stand still within the scope of the IRS. For this reason, the churches put pressure on the Planalto Palace and the Federal Revenue Service to be able to loosen rules and remove charges.

Bishop Edir Macedo’s church, on the right, has six processes in progress at Carf.

Bolsonaro’s pressure in favor of the churches comes at a time when the president is trying to get closer to the Centrão, a block of parties that gathers, among its leaders, parliamentarians linked to the evangelical bench, which has 91 members, according to the Inter-Union Parliamentary Advisory Department (Diap).

Church emissaries are in contact with the Ministry of Economy in an attempt to increase pressure on Minister Paulo Guedes for a solution. Within the portfolio, auxiliaries even attribute the stalemate with the churches to the broadcast of a report by TV Record, whose owner is Edir Macedo, branding Guedes as insensitive to the poorest during the covid-19 crisis. Universal said that this issue should be dealt with directly with the broadcaster, which did not comment.

The Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, by Bishop Edir Macedo, also has six processes in progress at Carf, the last administrative instance to appeal to the tax authorities. According to the report, there are at least 12 administrative processes in the IRS involving stalemate with churches. Sought, Universal says that “strictly pays all taxes that are due and, therefore, owes no amount to the IRS”. The church also says that “questions about possible abusive assessments are a taxpayer right”. There was no answer on the amount of the assessments.

Millionaire assessments

The churches are targets of millionaire fines for circumventing the legislation and distributing profits and other “large” remunerations to their main leaders and leaders without paying due taxes. Although they have immunity from paying taxes, the benefit does not exclude the collection of contributions (such as the CSLL or the social security contribution). In assessing sources heard on the condition of anonymity, churches also break the law by distributing part of their profits from the tithing of the faithful, even if in disguised form through service contracts. O National Tax Code (CTN) conditions tax immunity to the non-distribution of “any portion of its assets or income, in any capacity”.

But the IRS identified a series of mechanisms to circumvent the rules and remunerate its officers, with payments to companies and law firms, which generated another wave of notices.

Aborted grant

This is not the first time Bolsonaro has made a nod to religious temples. In January, the president commissioned the Ministry of Mines and Energy to issue a decree to grant subsidies to the electricity bill of large temples, contrary to the Minister of Economy, an advocate of reducing this type of incentive. The measure ended up being aborted in the face of criticism triggered after the revelation by the Estadão / Broadcast.

The report also showed in early April that the churches occupy 663 properties of the Union and pay, at most, 2% of the value of the land.

