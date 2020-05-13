WASHINGTON – The US central bank president warned on Wednesday of the danger of a prolonged recession and called on the White House and Congress to take more measures to avoid deep economic damage.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the prolonged closure of small businesses and high unemployment make for dangerous conditions. Both Powell and Congress have taken steps to counter what appears to be a sharp economic contraction in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“We have to do everything in our power to avoid these results,” Powell said.

Other government bailout packages or tax regulations, while costly, “will be worth it if they help prevent long-term economic damage and allow us to assume a stronger recovery,” the official said.

Powell’s remarks come a day after Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi unveiled a proposed $ 3 billion aid package for small businesses, state and local governments, and other burdened entities. That package is in addition to a previously approved $ 3 billion package.

The Fed has taken its own steps, reducing interest rates to near zero and creating various credit programs.

Officials request that undocumented immigrants be included in the new financial aid package. Luis Alejandro Medina informs us more about this initiative.

Despite this, Donald Trump administration officials have said they prefer to wait and see how past aid packages fill. Republicans in Congress have been skeptical about approving more public spending.

“Deep and extensive recessions can cause lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy,” Powell said in comments prepared for online discussion with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“Avoidable insolvencies of individuals and businesses can affect economic growth for years,” he said.

He added that the central bank “will continue to use all the tools at its disposal” until the threat of the virus subsides, but offered no forecast of the institution’s next measures.

