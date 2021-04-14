Federal Reserve Chairman Powell Claims An Investigation Is Underway For A Digital Dollar

Compartir

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has confirmed that the Central Bank is conducting large-scale research and development on the digital dollar.

As Bloomberg reported, Powell’s confirmation of the Federal Reserve’s digital dollar pledge does not imply that the questions bordering whether one will be launched have been resolved.

“It is a very, very large and complex project. And, you know, this is just something at stake, “Powell said in an interview with” 60 Minutes “on CBS. “This is understanding the technology and the possibilities so that you can really tackle the policy issues.”

The financial ecosystem has changed in recent years as more Americans begin to interact with privately issued digital currencies and stablecoins. With other existing alternatives available for transacting, the impact of the dollar is gradually diminishing and some stakeholders see it as the perfect time to issue a compatible government-backed digital currency. However, the Federal Reserve has yet to determine whether a digital dollar will benefit the people.

“We have not made the decision to do this because, again, the question is, will it benefit the people we serve?” Powell said. “And we have to answer that question well. And we need to deeply involve the public and Congress in that process because it would be an important step if we did this. “

In 2020, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) allowed National Banks to maintain custody of stablecoins, a move that marked a further shift in the country’s strict stance on digital currencies. Today, Federal Reserve officials say they are exploring ways in which a government-backed digital currency will integrate with the current monetary landscape based on its effect on deposit insurance and access to the Fed for emergency liquidity, among others.

While answering these questions can slow the path to launching a digital dollar, the end goal will be to get the process right and not follow the train.

