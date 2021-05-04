Federal Marshals take steps to ensure Verdejo’s safety

The boxer Félix Verdejo upon his arrival at the Hato Rey CIC. Brandon Cruz González / THE SPOKESMAN

Melissa Correa Velázquez, The Spokesperson

In the face of possible death threats or possible bodily harm against boxer Félix Verdejo, the Federal Sheriff’s Service will take the necessary measures to guarantee his safety while he is in federal custody.

“The US Marshals Service does not tolerate or support any type of violence against any human being,” the press release reads.

