The Association of Federal Judges of Brazil (Ajufe) released a note of condemnation on Thursday, 30, to attacks by “public authorities” against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), whose injunction suspended the appointment of Alexandre Ramagem for the head of the Federal Police. Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro said the decision was “political” and almost created an “institutional crisis” between the Planalto and the Court.

“The Judiciary is one of the powers of the Republic, and it is unacceptable that a public authority does not recognize this basic principle or wants to override this constitutional reality”, says the entity. “It is unacceptable that magistrates, in the exercise of constitutional functions, within their power to decide based on their motivated free conviction, are targets of personal offenses”.

Bolsonaro cited Moraes’ relationship with former President Michel Temer, who appointed him to the Court in February 2017. “How did Mr. Alexandre de Moraes end up in the Supreme Court? Friendship with Mr. Michel Temer, or was he not?”, said.

The president announced that he will appeal the injunction through the Attorney General’s Office, which had previously confirmed that he would comply with the court decision. “I want Ramage there. It is an interference, right? But we will do everything for Ramage. If it is not, his time will come and I will put someone else,” he said.

Alexandre Ramagem is a trusted name of the Bolsonaro family, being close to the president’s children. His appointment was criticized in the wake of the revelations of ex-minister Sérgio Moro, who accused the government of trying to interfere with the PF command to obtain confidential information on investigations.

The Planalto is concerned with the progress of investigations by the Supreme Court that investigate schemes for the dissemination of “fake news” and the financing of anti-democratic acts in Brasília.

See too:

Celso de Mello opens investigation to investigate Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro

.