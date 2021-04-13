Federal House Committee will examine this Wednesday bills to resolve the status of Puerto Rico

NEW YORK – The Natural Resources committee of the federal House of Representatives prepares to hold this Wednesday, starting at 1 pm, a hearing to evaluate the two bills presented in the legislative body that seek to resolve the centenary status problem in Puerto Rico, US territory.

Tomorrow, the committee chaired by Democrat Raúl Grijalva will fully address the merits of the HR 1522 project that proposes the “Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Act” of Representative Darren Soto, and the HR 2070 of the representative Nydia Velázquez, known as the “Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021” (Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021).

Those who favor the first project seek that the United States, through its president, in this case Joe biden, immediately admit the island as the 51st state of the Union, through an Act of Admission.

Support for the legislation comes mainly from state leaders in Puerto Rico, members of the ruling party New Progressive Party (PNP) who presides over the Governor Pedro Pierluisi, who is expected to participate in the hearing.

Politicians and more liberal organizations inside and outside Puerto Rico are inclined towards the second bill that seeks to create a “Constitutional Status Assembly” with delegates elected by island residents through which voters exercise their right to self-determination between non-territorial status options such as statehood, independence and free association.

Statesmen send new letter to main leaders of the federal Congress

In this sense, lawyers and legal analysts who support The “Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Act” sent a new letter this Monday, through the Puerto Statehood Council, to the main leaders of Congress in the United States to propose that the only status options available are statehood or independence with or without free association.

“Unfortunately, the proponents of the ‘Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act’ don’t understand that, and instead seek to delay statehood by proposing a convulsive process that invites people to define ‘any other option than the current territorial agreement’ that simply does not exist” , stated in a press release George Laws García, the executive director of the Council.

According to the proponents of the pro-statehood legislation, the results of the past plebiscites on the island, including the most recent one last November, prove that the majority of Puerto Ricans are inclined because the island becomes the 51st state.

“The only legislation that respects the fact that a majority of Puerto Rican voters have already decided with self-determination is the Act of Admission of Puerto Rico as a State. Members of the House Committee on Natural Resources must reject denial efforts wrapped in the language of ‘self-determination’ and support the call for full equality, emancipation, and electoral rights for the 3 million U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico through statehood ”, concludes Laws García.

The opposite side, led by the Power4PuertoRico organization, will hold a press conference this Thursday to elaborate on the process that will take place in the House of Representatives.

Proponents of the “Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021” do not validate the results of the plebiscite in favor of statehood

Sponsors of “Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021 ”among which are Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senators Bob Menéndez (Democrat) and Bernie Sanders (Independent), argue that 52% of the support that statehood obtained in the popular consultation of last November 3 is not representative of a majority.

Additionally, the proponents of the measure believe that Soto’s rival legislation is not inclusive as it leans toward statehood without considering other valid status options.

“Puerto Ricans are sick and tired of politicians in DC and San Juan playing with them,” Velázquez said in a recent press release in favor of the bill. “The collective political future of the people is not a trivial partisan issue and needs to be addressed in a serious and constructive way. The Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021 will do just that. Our law empowers Puerto Rican voters by recognizing their natural right to self-determination and establishes a response from Congress to a democratically elected status convention… ”, stated Velázquez.

In a press conference in the middle of last month to officially present the proposal, Velázquez highlighted the little sovereignty of Puerto Ricans to decide on the issues that concern them after the US invaded the island in 1898. “It has been more than a century, the United States invaded Puerto Rico. Since then, Puerto Rico has been under colonial government, ”the representative stated.

“Congress must assume its responsibility and initiate a serious dialogue with the people of Puerto Rico to move forward,” he added.

According to the proposed law, the representatives of the “Assembly” must draft a transition plan to accompany each of the self-determination options, which may be statehood, independence and free association, among others, for which they could vote the voters on the island.

Additionally, the legislation provides for the creation of a Bilateral Negotiation Commission, which will be composed of several members of Congress to provide advice and consultancy to the delegates of the Constitutional Status Assembly in terms of key issues regarding the status transition process such as the payment of federal taxes, language, among others.

This Wednesday’s audience will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube through the following links: https://bit.ly/39TFDiF, https://youtu.be/LMDSrQtjbew.

According to the committee’s calendar on Grijalva’s website, there will be four deponents for each bill.

Claimants in favor of the “Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Act”

Pedro R. Pierluisi, Governor of Puerto Rico Johanne Vélez-García, Vice President of the Popular Democratic Party (PPD) José Fuentes, Director of the Puerto Rico Statehood Council Christina D. Ponsa-Kraus, Professor of Law at Columbia Law School

Claimants in favor of “Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2021”