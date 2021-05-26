Federal Health Secretary Xavier Becerra visits Queens to implore Latinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19



The Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra was this Tuesday at the Queens Center Mall vaccination center

The COVID-19 pandemic has brutally and disproportionately attacked the Latino community in New York City, being Queens the most impacted county in neighborhoods such as Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Corona, which accounted for much of the deaths caused by the coronavirus. And as city officials try to convince more Latinos to get involved the COVID-19 vaccine, the Biden Administration Health Secretary, Xavier Becerra, the first Hispanic to hold that portfolio, made a visit to Queens to ask more Latinos, in English and Spanish, not to hesitate any longer and get immunized.

Calf was this Tuesday at the vaccination center of the Queens Center Mall, that the City Health Department installed last April, where already some 24,000 doses have been given of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna injections, to urge more Hispanics to arm themselves with the injection.

“There is nothing to fear. We are almost going to their houses to ask if we can give them the vaccine. There are places everywhere and there are no excuses not to wear it: It’s free and we’re not asking for documents, ”said Becerra, after visiting the vaccination site, which starting this week will also be offering doses of Pfizer for New Yorkers 12 years of age and older.

The Secretary of Health asked Latinos who have not yet taken the step, not to believe myths and stories and understand that vaccines are highly safe. In New York so far only 27% of Latinos are fully vaccinated and 34% you have received only the first dose.

“There are many stories that are not real. One was told as a child that ‘if you take a bath after eating, your mouth is going to shrink. And now things that are said (about the vaccine) are worse because they are in networks and scare many, but they are not true. That’s why we need the voices of the people the community trusts. We need to listen to priests, doctors, teachers and sports coaches tell the community that vaccines are safe, ”added the official.

Becerra highlighted that Biden Administration, whose goal is that on July 4, 70% of the population of the entire country will have received at least one dose of the vaccine, is committed to reaching all Latinos to get vaccinated, so he said no longer there are excuses.

“Those who are not vaccinated, or are not interested in taking care of their family, or are not living in this world (…) We are the most affected community. We have more people with essential worker classification, but I don’t understand (why the majority of Latinos don’t get vaccinated). I don’t understand him as the secretary of this department, or as a leader, or as a Latino. It’s time to get vaccinated“Added Becerra.

Over 8 million doses in NYC

The Health Commissioner of New York City, Dave Chokshi, announced that Becerra’s visit coincided with the day that the Big Apple already exceeded 8 million doses of the vaccine applied and joined the federal secretary’s call for more Latinos to get vaccinated.

“We are everywhere and we must understand that if we get vaccinated, we will be safer together,” said the Commissioner, who also urged those who have already been vaccinated to become the best voice to increase the confidence of those who still have doubts with immunization. “There is still a lot of work to do, but your testimonies will help us a lot to spread the word and build trust ”.

Anita Reyes, director of the vaccination post at the Queens Center Mall, where there are more than 59 nurses administering between 750 and 1,200 daily vaccinations, asked the Latino community to take advantage of the immunization posts throughout the city, and said the sites they are offering all possible facilities.

“They can come here without an appointment or anything and if they don’t have identification, that’s not a problem, because we’re not going to ask for it. We are doing whatever it takes to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get vaccinated. ” Reyes said.

The federal congresswoman Grace meng stressed that that part of Queens was overwhelmingly grieved by hundreds of deaths from COVID and urged Queens residents to join the vaccination.

“We have everything here to make people feel comfortable. There are people speaking in their own languages. We want to serve everyone, that’s why we brought resources to our people so that we can use them ”, concluded the political leader.

Important Facts About the Center Mall Vaccination Post

Here they attend to those who want to get the vaccine against COVID-19, even without an appointment. The site is located at 58-56 92nd Street, where there used to be a Modells store. April 12 was the opening date of that vaccination point. 24,000 people have been vaccinated there since it opened. 14,000 people have taken a dose. 700 to 1,200 people are vaccinated there every day. The center operates from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday through Saturday. On the vacunas.gov site you can find out about other vaccination centers near your home. You can also call 1 (800) 232-0233 to request information on nearby sites.

