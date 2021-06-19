Federal Health Secretariat returns to CDMX at a yellow traffic light

MEXICO CITY.

After spending two weeks at a green light, the Mexico City must return to a yellow traffic light from June 21 to July 4 according to the Covid-19 report.

The document dated June 18 and issued at 5:00 p.m. determines that the capital of the country must recede in color, although the causes of this determination are not disclosed.

Together with Mexico City, Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, Veracruz, Colima and Campeche, they will remain at a medium level of epidemiological risk.

While 19 entities will be at low risk and five more at high risk.

However, this Friday morning the capital authorities they announced no changes to the traffic light and they even announced capacity extensions for different economic activities.

What they did recognize was a slight increase during the last week in hospitalizations, going from 615 to 642, that is, 27 more.

The authorities of Mexico City are expected to make their position known in this regard shortly.