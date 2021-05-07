Federal grand jury indicts Derek Chauvin and the other three agents in George Floyd case of rights violations

WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury indicted four former police officers, including Derek Chauvin, for allegedly violating the constitutional rights of the African American. George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis (Minnesota) in 2020 it sparked a wave of protests in the country.

The four former cops are accused of failing to provide Floyd with medical aid, while three of them face the charge of having violated the right of the victim to be released from an excessive use of force.

These indictments come after Chauvin was convicted last month by a jury of second-degree manslaughter, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

News in development.

FILED IN:

Police Abuse ⋅ Derek Chauvin ⋅ George Floyd

Make a delicious creamy cilantro sauce

Transform the flavor of your favorite dishes with this rich creamy coriander sauce, which in addition to being easy is super quick to make.