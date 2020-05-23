May 22, 2020 | 7:46 pm

Through the awarding of the Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla award in different degrees, the federal government will deliver 248.3 million pesos to health system workers who attend cases of COVID-19.

“It is above all the recognition of the Mexican state to its patriotic health workers,” IMSS director Zoé Robledo explained at the conference this Friday.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the resources for these decorations will come from the Institute to Return the Stolen to the People, said the official.

Robledo announced the awards scheme and what will be the guidelines to deliver the Miguel Hidalgo and Costilla decorations

Degree Collar: medal and 100,000 pesos to 58 doctors and nurses nominated by recovered covid patients Degree Cross: insignia and 50,000 pesos to 500 doctors and nurses nominated by the community of the most productive covid hospitals Degree Band: 30,000 pesos to 1,000 doctors and nurses team members COVID-19 postulated by the institutions for their exemplary conduct Degree Plate: metal plate and 25,000 pesos to 7,500 COVID-19 teams from converted hospitals

The plan is that the first examinations be delivered on June 1 to health personnel of the Armed Forces and later to members of the other health institutes, the director of the IMSS detailed.

This Friday, the Ministry of Health reported that the number of deaths from COVID-19 marked a new daily maximum, with 419 more than yesterday, bringing the total figure to 6,989.

The number of infected is 62,527, 2,960 more than Thursday.