According to Reforma, citing The New York Times, the CDMX government has alerted the federal government on several occasions to the increase in the number of deaths, a situation that would be generating tensions of a “critical” level. According to the US newspaper, the CDMX authorities are seeking to make known the magnitude of the damage.

In this context, if the real figures are not known, it is because information on the pandemic in Mexico is being hidden, in hospitals saturated with insufficient medical personnel.

What would be worrying the medical community in the country is that while they are struggling daily to save the most critically ill, citizens continue on the streets as if things were fine, as they do not know the seriousness of the situation.

Similarly, the newspaper El País would have given a much higher figure than the official one: the newspaper indicated, according to its own investigation, that in Mexico there are between 620,000 and 730,000 accumulated Covid-19 infections since the pandemic began , although most would have inconspicuous symptoms.

Government responds

For his part, the General Coordinator of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, spoke about it on his Twitter account. In it, he affirmed that the Government of Mexico does not hide information about the infections or deaths from COVID-19 and describes as “assumptions” what was published by “some media.”

The @GobiernoMX does not hide information about infections or deaths by # COVID19, as some media suppose.

In addition, Ramírez Cuevas affirms that Mexico is the only country in Latin America with participation in the development of the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, in which several nations are located, as well as specialists from the scientific community.

It is not the first time that the figures offered by the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, obtained by the Sentinel Model, are questioned. López Gatell himself would have indicated that the figures may be eight times higher.

