Federal government emergency program offers $ 50 discount on internet service to needy families

Needy US families can now start requesting $ 50 off their monthly internet bill starting today, this as part of an emergency program launched by the government to keep people with active internet service during the pandemic.

The $ 3.2 billion emergency program is part of the $ 900 billion relief package that was approved in December to deal with the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

It should be remembered that millions of the country’s inhabitants could not have access to the internet, since they did not have enough money to pay for the service., which further complicated their situation, because due to the quarantine, many school, work and health care services were done only online.

It is not clear how long this support will be given, although it is expected to take several months to really pay off. The US Federal Communications Commission says tens of millions of people are eligible, although it did not give a specific number either.

You should know that your household is eligible if you receive food stamps and have a child in the reduced price or school lunch program, or if you use Medicaid, or if you lost income during the pandemic and reported to the IRS earning only $ 99,000 a year if you are single or $ 198,000 if you file taxes with your partner.

You can also get a discount if you owe money to your phone or your cable company. This is important to know, as there are people who have been excluded from the low-cost plans offered by internet service providers if they had outstanding bills.

More than 800 cell phone and home internet companies are participating in this government plan, including AT&T, Charter, Comcast, T-Mobile and Verizon, according to information from NBC News.

People who live in tribal areas are eligible for up to $ 75 off their bill.

The discount could be applied to the entire bill for a home, or you can use it to switch to a more expensive service to cover part of the bill.

For more information about this support, you can enter the site getemergencybroadband.org.

