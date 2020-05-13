WASHINGTON – White supremacists discussed some plans to use the coronavirus as a weapon through “saliva,” a “spray bottle” or “infected items,” according to a weekly intelligence report released on February 17 by a division of the federal government.

popular with neo-Nazis. In conversations, white supremacists suggested attacking law enforcement officers and “non-white” people to infect them with the coronavirus. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> Federal investigators appear to be monitoring communications from white nationalists on Telegram, an encrypted messaging app that has become popular with neo-Nazis In conversations, white supremacists suggested attacking law enforcement officers and “non-white” people to infect them with the coronavirus.

“Bioterrorism continues to be a popular topic among violent extremists,” read the intelligence report written by the Federal Protection Service, which covered the week of February 17-24. “White violent extremists fueling racial hatred have recently spoken about the coronavirus claiming that it is a ‘MUST’ to spread it if any of them contract the virus.”

The Federal Protection Service (FPS), which is part of the United States Department of Homeland Security, is an agency of the federal government responsible for protecting buildings owned by the federal government or those it has for rent.

The intelligence report, marked for official use only, noted that white supremacists “suggested attacking … law enforcement and minority communities, with some mention of general public places.” According to the document, extremists discussed a number of methods to carry out such coronavirus attacks, such as spending time in public with their enemies, leaving “spit on door knobs” at local FBI offices, spitting on buttons from the elevator and spread coronavirus germs in “non-white neighborhoods”.

“disturbing” warnings on the virus in the months of January and February. “data-reactid =” 17 “> The document dated February shows that at least some white nationalists were already taking the coronavirus threat seriously while some government sectors downplayed the Threat. On February 26, President Trump said he expected cases to drop to zero in the United States in “a couple of days.” On Friday, the Washington Post reported that intelligence agencies issued “disturbing” warnings about the virus in the months of January and February.

Right-wing extremists in Berlin in 2017, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the death of Adolf Hitler’s deputy Rudolf Hess. (Image Maurizio Gambarini / Alliance via .)

Plus

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to our requests for comment.

According to the Federal Protection Service intelligence report, the discussion about the spread of the coronavirus occurred on a channel of the Telegram app that is dedicated to neo-Nazi author James Mason’s “culture of siege” philosophies and “accelerationism.” . Mason wrote a series of bulletins titled “Siege” in the 1980s advocating acts of racial terrorism to accelerate a war that would cause the collapse of society.

In recent years, Mason’s writings have become popular with members of the violent neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division and others like it. We were unable to contact Mason to express his opinion. An increasing number of white supremacists have also expressed interest in “accelerationism,” which involves advocating for extremist attacks with the express goal of provoking large-scale social conflict.

Informant, a newsletter focused on extremist and hate groups and a former investigative reporter for the Southern Poverty Law Center, told Yahoo News that several new neo-Nazi groups made up of younger people have brought Mason to fame. “data-reactid =” 32 “> Nick Martin, the editor of Informant , a newsletter focused on extremist and hate groups and a former investigative reporter for the Southern Poverty Law Center, told Yahoo News that several new neo-Nazi groups made up of younger people have brought Mason to fame.

White Supremacists Crown& nbsp; of & nbsp;Sharon Weinberger& nbsp; on Scribd “data-reactid =” 33 “> Sharon Weinberger’s White Supremacists Crown on Scribd

NOT RATED // FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY FPS IS. Department of Homeland Security FPS FPS Weekly Intelligence Summary (UfiF01: 0) Explanatory note: This article contains a compilation of important articles and reports. It focuses on current and emerging events and threats that occurred during the week prior to broadcast. Topics presented include items related to residents near FPS-protected facilities. (UHFOU0) White violent extremists fueling racial hatred suggest spreading the coronavirus (Ul / FOU0) Bioterrorism remains a popular topic among violent extremists. White violent extremists fueling racial hatred (WRMVE) have recently spoken about the coronavirus, stating that if any of them contract the virus, it is a “MUST” to spread it. The public targeted is mainly made up of law enforcement officers and minority communities, with some mention of public places in general. When WRMVEs have discussed the virus, they have used terms like corona-than, bowIronavirus (referring to the American killer Dylann Roof), and boogaflu (a modification of the term boogaloo used to refer to a future civil war). (UHFOU0) WRMVE has been using the Telegram channel, which consists of WRMVE channels that support the culture of siege and accelerationism proposed by the American citizen James Mason. (U) Telegram. (U) Telegram screenshots (U) Tactics. Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) (UHFOU0) The list below are the recommended methods that WRMVEs have shared to spread the coronavirus: · Spending as much time as possible in public places with your “enemies”. · Visit local FBI offices and leave your spit on the door knobs. · Spray saliva on the face of law enforcement officers using a spray. · Committing crimes like setting fires, shootings, and leaving coronavirus-infected items on the scene for detectives to find. · Spit on the elevator buttons. · Spread the coronavirus germs in non-white neighborhoods. (1LY / FOU0) Analyst comment: This threat could materialize as the WRMVE are known to travel outside the country to adapt the tactics of foreign terrorists (FTOs). They are likely willing to travel to China to bring the coronavirus back to the United States. (UHFOU0) Automatic calls that can overwhelm 911 emergency call centers 2 (UHFOU0) A recent increase in automated calls to 911 in the El Paso District indicates that unknown actors likely discovered how to saturate a 911 center with robotic calls, preventing it from accepting legitimate emergency calls. The intention behind these automatic calls is financial gain, suggesting that any (III, TOITO) Follow-up: HSEC 1.1. HSEC: 1.3, HSEC 1.4, HSEC 1.S. HSEC 4.1. HSEC-8.1, HSEC-8.3, HSEC: – (U) Warning: This document is reserved for official use only (FOUO). Contains information that is or may be exempt from public disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act (5 U.S.C. §552). It must be controlled, stored, managed, transmitted, distributed and disposed of in accordance with DHS policy published as Management Directive number 110421, on January 6, 2005, related to FOUO information and must not be disclosed to the public or other personnel. who does not have a valid “need to know” without prior approval from the Federal Protection Service, Intelligence, Protection and Investigation Division, Threat Analysis Section, 202-732-8200. For any questions regarding the previous bulletin, please contact FPS via email to disruption of 911 centers operations would likely go unnoticed. • (U // FOUO) On November 4, 2019, 713 automatic calls in Mandarin arrived at the El Paso 911 lines between 7:00 and 9:40 in the morning, as reported by the public security management systems from the 911 district. Calls were made to the 10-digit 911 system backup number at 911.1 • (U // FOUO) Calls made to 911 from the El Paso District are identical to generalized calls made in Mandarin in the United States, according to the DHS National Operations Center. 4 Between December 2017 and February 2019, the calls, which falsely claim that victims owe money, generated about $ 40 million, an average of $ 164,000 per victim, according to a public FBI announcement. No El Paso District 911 employee was a victim of the scam. (U // FOUO) (U // FOUO) The unidentified actors behind the automatic scam calls employ tradecraft techniques to ensure that their calls hit their targets. These actors use different phone numbers and falsify 3 official Chinese diplomatic phone numbers to make calls, according to the DHS National Operations Center. Analyst comment: If 911 call centers are flooded with automatic calls, this can affect federal facilities in the event of an incident and law enforcement officers cannot be contacted. (U) Source of the Summary Statement (U // FOUO) This article is based on open source media, magazines and / or official government documents and press releases. FPS provides mid-level confidence in the accuracy of the open source information presented in this article, including media reports and commercial websites, because of concerns about biases or inaccuracies, and because factual information continues to be collected and actors. 1 (U // FOUO) Central Florida Intelligence Exchange (CFIZ); ILO SPOTLIGHT: Violent white extremists fueling racial hatred suggest spreading the Coronavirus; Date February 12, 2020; Information extracted from NOT CLASSIFIED FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY; General classification UNCLASSIFIED FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY 2 (U // FOUO) Office of Intelligence and Analysis Note; Automatic calls capable of saturating 911 emergency centers; Date February 14, 2020; Information extracted from NOT CLASSIFIED FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY; General classification UNCLASSIFIED FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY 3 (U) Phishing occurs when the caller deliberately falsifies the information that he transmits to the recipient to hide his identity, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

Read more

“There is a branch of neo-Nazism that follows the writings of James Mason and uses his work as a kind of bible.” Atomwaffen is one of those groups, but there are others that belong to the same category, “explained Martin.

has put pressure to start tracking those groups just like US intelligence agencies track foreign terrorists. “data-reactid =” 43 “> National Security has identified white supremacist violence as one of the main internal extremist threats facing the United States, which is why it has lobbied to start tracking those groups just as the US intelligence agencies track foreign terrorists.

The Atomwaffen Division has made headlines due to multiple criminal cases involving the group’s leaders. Martin, who has written extensively about the group, said some of his sources believe there is a possibility that followers of Atomwaffen or similar groups may try to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now there is great concern, even from people working in the fight against terrorism, as they consider that it could be an ideal time for these accelerationist groups to attack,” Martin confessed.