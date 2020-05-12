NEW JERSEY – The federal government approved the New Jersey Department of Human Services plan to offer $ 248 million in extra food assistance benefits to the families of nearly 600,000 children in the state who normally receive free or reduced price meals.

This was announced by

State Department of Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson

as part of a plan in response to needs due to school closings

by COVID-19.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure New Jersey residents have access to food assistance during these difficult times, especially for children,” said Commissioner Johnson. “Children should never go hungry, and the approval of our plan is another step in our fight to fight hunger during COVID-19.”

Under the plan, approved by the US Department of Agriculture. USA (USDA), New Jersey Pandemic-EBT special benefits, which are part of the new 2020 ‘Families First’ Federal Coronavirus Response Act program, will be offered to recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and households with children who do not receive SNAP, but who normally receive free or reduced price school meals.

The plan will award $ 416.10 to each eligible student to help them with food assistance during the time schools have been closed during the pandemic. You do not need to complete any application to receive this benefit. The Department of Human Services is working with schools to identify students who were receiving free or reduced price school meals.

Eligible students, who are already participating in

SNAP, will receive the Pandemic-EBT on the existing Family home card

First. All other households eligible for the Pandemic-EBT will be sent

by mail a P-EBT card. Human Services expect these

benefits are issued no later than June.

In addition to receiving approval from the Pandemic-EBT plan, the Department of Human Services has:

Distributed an extra $ 106 million in additional benefits to SNAP recipients from the beginning of the emergency. Ensured that all those whose benefits had to be renewed in March and April, or for May or June, were extended for six months. This means that no person will run out of SNAP benefits during these extensions for not completing their renewal. Facilitate SNAP application during the emergency by removing interview requirements and signing applicants on a physical copy.

NJ SNAP provides money directly to individuals and families who need help buying food. Funds are loaded directly onto an electronic benefit card each month, and SNAP is accepted at most grocery and grocery stores.

For more information visit this page.

.