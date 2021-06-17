Federal funds futures show increased bets on Fed rate hike in early 2023

NEW YORK, Jun 16 (.) – Bets on federal funds rate futures, which follow expectations of short-term interest rates, showed an increased likelihood on Wednesday that the Federal Reserve of United States The United States tightens its monetary policy in early 2023, after the Fed’s projections showed at least two hikes that year.

The federal funds market showed a probability of approximately 96% of an interest rate hike by February 2023. Before the Fed’s announcement, the market expected a rate hike in April 2023.

According to the new projections, most of the 11 Federal Reserve officials are betting on at least two rate hikes of a quarter point by 2023, despite committing in their statement to maintain the policy of support for now and encourage job recovery in progress.

(Report by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)