15 minutes. A Washington court decided Thursday to accept a lawsuit against the President of the United States (USA), Donald Trump, who accuses him of violating the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign agents and governments by lodging them at his hotel in the capital.

The 15 judges of the Fourth Circuit court rejected in a vote the president’s request that the complaint be dismissed. This, despite the immunity inherent in their positions, as their lawyers argued.

“We recognize that the president is not an ordinary legal subject, we owe him great deference as head of the executive branch. But Congress and the Supreme Court have severely limited our ability to guarantee the extraordinary relief the president is seeking.” This was expressed by the judge, Diana Motz, in the brief on the opinion of the majority of the magistrates.

In December, three judges of this court dismissed the lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Maryland and Washington D.C, which accuses Trump of violating a constitutional clause against corruption. The hotel he owns in the capital has hosted representatives of renowned foreign governments, such as members of the Executive of Saudi Arabia.

For sale?

However, this court later agreed to re-examine the lawsuit, although this time with the involvement of all its magistrates.

This was not the only lawsuit related to the Washington hotel, located very close to the White House.

In March, this same court denied US lawmakers the right to denounce the president over this matter. Recently, a Maryland district judge asked the president for financial documents, in a process that he hopes will be resolved with an appeal to the Supreme Court.

In October, the Trump Organization announced that it would try to sell the Washington hotel rental contract, for which it began accepting offers last January.

But the coronavirus crisis led the company to put this bid on hold.