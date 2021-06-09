Federal agents will help reduce firearms in New York

15 minutes.- The US Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATM) is working with the New York Police to reduce the presence of weapons in the Big Apple.

This measure is due to the fact that the number of shootings has skyrocketed in the last year.

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, explained, at a press conference, that they will have ATF agents directly integrated into the New York police.

“We are going to work together to find weapons and act quickly on the information they find to stop the flow of weapons,” he said.

This collaboration represents an “important moment” for the city as it tries to recover from the ravages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Anyone who traffics in weapons will be arrested,” said the mayor.

Blasio requested federal and state aid to fight the proliferation of firearms and the increase in violence.

Shootings on the rise in New York

According to the latest statistics released by the New York Police Department, crime rose 22% in May compared to the same month last year, with a 73% increase in shootings, from 100 to 173.

The Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism of the New York Police, John Miller, explained that the collaboration will be carried out through the Intelligence Center for Armed Crime of the federal agency ATF.

“It is an incredible partnership that allows a continuous flow of information that we have not seen before. It allows us to get to the sources of those weapons,” Miller said.

He added that all this data will allow them to identify the traffickers and their routes.

Route of the “Iron Pipeline”

Drug trafficking to the northeastern states of the United States often follows the well-known “Iron Pipeline” route.

In it, weapons are smuggled from the states where it is easier to acquire them to the Northeast region, where, as in New York, the laws are more restrictive when it comes to buying weapons.

For Milller, the new association will help curb “the increase in gun violence” and “improve arrests for firearms.”

In the first three months of the year, arrests reached numbers not seen in the last 25 years.