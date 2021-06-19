Fede Coria established himself in the Czech Republic

The Argentine Federico Coria was crowned champion of the Challenger of Prostejov, in the Czech Republic (prizes for 66,640 euros in total) after winning this Saturday in the final played against the Slovakian Alex Molcan by 7-6 (7-1) and 6-3. Coria, born in Rosario and ranked 103rd in the ATP world rankings, achieved his victory in one hour and 45 minutes.

The 29-year-old from Rosario completed a great week in Prostejov with successive triumphs over the German Johannes Haerteis (330), the Russian Andrey Kuznetsov (418), the Slovenian Blaz Rola (157), the Czech Zdenek Kolar (236) and finally Molcan (180), a rival that he had already surpassed this year in the opening round of the Oeiras Challenger.

Coria, Guillermo’s younger brother (number three in the world in 2004), will rise next Monday to position 90 in the world ranking after obtaining the title, the second of his career after the Challenger in Savannah, in the United States, which was awarded in May 2019 against the Italian Paolo Lorenzi.

The Argentine tennis players this year conquered six tournaments in the Challenger category, which is second in importance to the ATP. The coronation of Coria joins that of the Sebastián Báez from Buenos Aires, champion in Concepción and Santiago, both in Chile, and also in Zagreb, Juan Manuel Cerúndolo from Buenos Aires in Rome, and Pedro Cachín from Córdoba in Oeiras, Portugal.

