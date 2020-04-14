Fede Álvarez has a new project in hand.

The person in charge of the remake of ‘Hellish Possession’, ‘Don’t Breathe’ and ‘Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ will take over for Lionsgate from the direction of ’16 States’, horror and suspense thriller written by John Requa & Glenn Ficarra (‘Philip Morris I love you!’, ‘Jungle Cruise’, ‘This Is Us’).

Requa, Ficarra and their partner Charlie Gogolak will produce the film through their Zaftig Films, while Álvarez will do the same with their partners in Bad Hombre Films, Shintaro Shimosawa and Rodolfo Sayagues, with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon from Vertigo Entertainment as co -producers.

Concrete details about her plot are unknown at this time, although according to Deadline it could revolve around a road trip during a zombie pandemic, perhaps that of a mother looking for her family.

What we also do not know is whether this will be the most immediate project as director of Álvarez, who announced last November that he would direct a horror film set in Washington described as a kind of ‘The Shining’ in the White House.

In turn, Álvarez is also working on at least two other projects as a producer: A new remake of ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ directed by brothers Ryan and Andy Tohill (‘The Dig’), as well as in the sequel to their ‘No breathe ‘to be directed by Rodo Sayagues, co-writer of the first film.

Just because you asked for it: https://t.co/9YThEkwj0c pic.twitter.com/wKSLhBhwbP – Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 5, 2020