..- After rolling out trillions of dollars in support of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve authorities have begun to warn of possibly lasting scars in the workforce and productivity if the recovery is not managed well.

Heads of three regional Fed banks said the aggressive efforts already made to keep firms afloat are just the beginning of what will be required for the economy to return to normal, with retraining of workers and renewed social safety nets. and other measures once the health crisis is alleviated.

“We need to work on the recovery rate of the economy” after the crisis, said Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin.

He noted that firms may be operating less efficiently because of social distancing rules, business investment may be held back by less trust, and workers may move away from the labor market by rethinking how to care for children and elderly parents in an era in which nurseries and nursing homes present greater risks.

“We will return to somewhat normal operations with a gradual pace,” Barkin told the Maryland Chamber of Commerce in a video conference. But “I’m concerned about the landing point: how strong the economy will be at the end of this.”

Follow the information about the world in our International section

Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Dallas Central Bank Chief Robert Kaplan voiced similar concerns that coming out of the crisis may be slow and complex.

The unemployment rate will not only rise to catastrophic levels of up to 20% in the coming months, for example, but will likely remain high until the end of the year or more, Kaplan said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

“We are likely to end the year with an unemployment rate of 8-10%,” said Kaplan, a figure that would mean perhaps 10 million more unemployed in the coming months compared to the beginning of the year. “We are going to need a stimulus for the rest of the year and for the next, so that we grow faster and reduce this unemployment rate.”

That contrasts with initial hopes of an economic rebound as rapid and historic as the decline of the past few weeks.

Follow the information about the economy and business in Forbes Mexico

This week, the Fed reiterated its promise to keep interest rates low and continue to offer trillions of dollars in credit to the entire economy as long as it is needed to keep it stable during the fight against a pandemic that has killed more than 62,000 people across the world. country.

But that may be just the beginning of a fight that will require crucial political decisions on how and what to reopen, what health protections are necessary to keep the virus contained, and how to compensate for any financial or other injury that arises.

Bullard, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, said he was concerned about the possibility of an economic downturn whether the closure is prolonged too long or mismanagement of the reopening.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed