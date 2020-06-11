(Bloomberg) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sent a powerful message Wednesday that the central bank will continue to pump stimulus into the U.S. economy until its traumatized job market has healed from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic. .

“We’re not even thinking of raising rates,” he said in a video news conference after the Federal Open Market Committee kept its benchmark rate close to zero and almost all officials predicted it would remain there until 2022.

“We are firmly committed to using our tools to do what we can for as long as it takes,” said Powell.

“The Fed is clearly very sensitive to the fact that the Great Depression got worse for not taking action, and they don’t want to make that mistake again,” says Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities. “The Fed, at least at this point, wants everyone to believe that it will take a relaxed stance as far as the eye can see.”

US stocks They fluctuated and the dollar fell as investors evaluated the Federal Reserve’s views on the economy. Yield on 10-year Treasury notes slipped to their one-week low at 0.72% as bond bulls were emboldened by the central bank’s signal that it would keep rates close to zero and continue buying bonds.

The FOMC said it would increase its holdings of Treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities “at least at the current rate” to keep the market running smoothly. A related statement from the New York Fed specifies that the pace of the balance sheet increase would be maintained at approximately $ 80 billion a month for Treasury bond purchases and approximately $ 40 billion for mortgage-backed securities.

“Acting on mortgage-backed securities and Treasury bonds underscores their belief that more support is needed,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton in Chicago. “The Fed does not see a victory in the recovery of employment. The risk of deflation remains high and the economy needs more support to heal more completely. ”

When asked about the risk of a loose monetary policy fueling an asset bubble, Powell played it down by emphasizing that the Fed was concentrating on restoring full employment and stable prices.

“We are very focused on our real economy goals and we are not focused on moving asset prices in any particular direction at all,” he said.

On hold

The Federal Reserve’s quarterly projections, updated for the first time since December, after officials skipped their March statement amid the growing pandemic, showed that all policymakers expect the fund rate to stay close to zero until the end of 2021. All but two officials saw the rates remain there until 2022.

The economy faces “considerable risks” in the medium term, the Fed said in its statement, reiterating the language of the last FOMC meeting in late April.

Authorities predicted that the US unemployment rate it would drop to 9.3% in the last three months of the year from 13.3% in May, according to median estimates, and would decrease to 6.5% in 2021. US GDP is projected to fall. to contract 6.5% this year, before recovering 5% next year. Inflation is forecast to remain below the Fed’s 2% target through 2022.

May Job Surprise

The better-than-expected May payroll report could mark the low point for the job market, Powell said, although the fact that it surprised so many people “is clear evidence of how uncertain things are.”

He also warned that the job market would take time to heal.

“My guess is that there will be a big part among the millions of people who cannot go back to their old jobs and there may not be a job in that industry for them for some time.”

Performance curve control

Powell said the FOMC had hosted a briefing on yield curve control, a strategy to limit Treasury yields to a specific maturity, and told reporters that such discussions will continue in the upcoming meetings. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect them to consider adopting the strategy later this year.

Read more

The United States’ central bankers are waiting for more clarity on the form of the recovery before implementing a policy strategy that may involve explicit forms of guidance of expectations, Powell said.

“They say:‘ we are going to be relaxed for a long time. There’s no rush here ‘, ”and the projection to leave rates unchanged for the next 2.5 years is a“ down payment ”on a more advanced strategic orientation that the committee could implement later this year, said Laura Rosner, Senior Partner at MacroPolicy Perspectives in New York.

Main street

The central bank has introduced nine emergency loan programs to maintain the flow of credit during the pandemic, although three have not yet been launched.

On Monday, it expanded the Main Street program to include smaller companies and said it would be open to eligible lenders “soon.” Powell echoed this perspective and also said that the Federal Reserve was studying very strongly how it could incorporate nonprofits into the Main Street program or into a facility of its own.

Tax aid

Federal Reserve officials have also argued for more support for fiscal policy in recent weeks, and Powell has repeatedly pointed out that the central bank can only make loans that it expects to be paid, while grants backed by taxpayer money. they may be more appropriate in some cases during the pandemic.

Congress has already approved about $ 3 trillion in pandemic aid, including unemployment insurance benefits due July 31. Lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on another round of stimulus, as Democrats demand help for states whose budgets have been hit by declining revenues.

Powell, who made a powerful argument last month for more fiscal spending, was more circumspect in his remarks on Wednesday. He said that both the central bank and tax authorities “may need to do more,” but was careful not to offer prescriptions for lawmakers, saying “that will be their decision.”

Original Note: Dovish Powell Sees Fed Keeping Foot on Gas Until Jobs Come Back

bloomberg.com“data-reactid =” 52 “> For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. “data-reactid =” 53 “> Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.