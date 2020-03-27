BUENOS AIRES, Mar 27 (.) – If you are tired of the coronavirus, perhaps this proposal will interest you: a group of Argentines is calling on Sunday to “whore” it massively from their homes as a form of collective catharsis.

Argentines, who have been in mandatory quarantine for the coronavirus for seven days and until March 31, applaud medical personnel every day and have even sung popular songs from their windows with well-known musicians.

But on Sunday the campaign #CoronavirusLPQTP (The whore that bore you) invites anyone who wants to join in doing a common practice among Argentines: putear (insulting), but this time united and against the same thing.

“In moments of effort and work between all of us, sometimes we feel like letting off steam and facing this situation of ‘shit’ in our style, Argentine style,” says the call on Twitter, which shows stock images of Argentine actors pouting hard at different movies.

“On Sunday 29 (March) at 8 pm we all go out to windows, terraces and balconies to bitch the coronavirus for a minute and do catharsis among all because sometimes it is okay to bitch a little,” adds the video, where the exastro also appears. Diego Maradona soccer player insulting in a match of the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

The coronavirus has killed 13 people in Argentina and left 589 infected so far.

(Report by Lucila Sigal; Edited by Nicolás Misculin)