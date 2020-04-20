This Sunday, Felipe Melo was the first to participate in a live promoted at Allianz Parque, to raise funds for those who became unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic. And the Palmeiras captain showed sincerity to talk about his longing for more than a month at home.

Felipe Melo said that he has been playing football daily at home, with his family (Reproduction / Instagram)

Photo: Lance!

– I’m missing playing football, that bullshit, the 80-meter three-finger pass that Felipe Melo usually gives. It’s complicated inside the house. I can’t look at the alcohol gel anymore. I’m drinking alcohol gel already – smiled the defender.

– I don’t miss any … travel. I miss playing football. To wake up to train. I wake up and do my training, but alone, it’s different, despite having my children training together. That work environment, field is missing – he continued.

Palmeiras’ squad was released indefinitely on March 16. Since the 1st, the group has been on collective vacation, which ends on the 30th, and there is no date for the return of the competitions. Even with longing, Felipe Melo reported that he has been playing football daily with his family and even published a photo on Instagram in which he ended the dispute with torn pants.

– The animal is catching here at home. I play a game here every day. Me, my father and my brother against my two older children and a friend of mine who is here at home. And I must have given a cart to one of my children and tore it all up – he commented, arguing when questioning, during the live broadcast this Sunday, if the remote control to play video games with him would only have buttons that give cart.

– There would be a cart with the recovery of the ball and an 80 meter pass that I don’t see anyone giving in Brazilian football, but it is not advisable to talk about it. It sells more to talk about a cart I gave to debate if I deserved to be expelled, than about an 80 meter pass from me for Dudu to cut and score a great goal.

The series of lives at Allianz Parque continues on Tuesday, with skater Bob Burnquist. On Thursday, next Saturday and the 27th, the participant will be chosen by public vote. The broadcasts called #TamoJuntoSQN, will always take place at 7:30 pm and have Maurício Meirelles as an interviewer. Donations of any value may be made, but with rewards, such as tickets for tour, concerts and matches, in boxes in the arena.

All donations will go to the # Ajude1Freela project, which offers basic food baskets, medicines, hygiene products, legal and accounting guidance, psychological support and other services to destitute professionals who lost their jobs in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Closed since March 16, the arena gave its structure to the National Vaccination Campaign against influenza influenza, on March 23, and should receive, this month, a blood donation campaign. All the tournaments that Palmeiras participate in are suspended, with no expected return. The shows and events scheduled for 2020 at Allianz Parque live in the same situation.

Without earning from the absence of football matches and events due to the pandemic, Allianz Parque is closed indefinitely. Faced with the economic crisis, WTorre, manager of the arena, made a recent cut in its staff.

Check the values ​​for donation:

R $ 30 – ticket for express tour;

R $ 60 – visit and step on the new lawn at Allianz Parque;

R $ 90 – admission to a show at Allianz Parque Hall;

R $ 300 – ticket to watch a game at the Box of Immortals, a social collective that supports professionals from events helpless with the Coronavirus crisis.

SERVICE

TamoJuntoSQN

Date: Sunday, April 19-25, 2020.

Address: https://www.youtube.com/allianzparque

Time: 7:20 pm (live start)

Donation site: https://abacashi.com/p/tamojuntosqn

PROGRAMMING

Tuesday, April 21 – 7:20 pm – Bob Burnquist;

Thursday, April 23 – 7:30 pm – Chosen by the public;

Saturday, April 25 – 7:30 pm – Chosen by the public;

Monday, April 27 – 7:30 pm – Chosen by the public.

