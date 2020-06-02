It is almost a tradition on TWD that one of its great cast stars leaves the series and although many times it is about contracts that the actors have with AMC, there are occasions that are due to another situation, for example, an actress confirmed her reason for leaving the zombie show, Was the reason why Danai Gurira left ‘The Walking Dead’ discovered or was it Lauren Cohan who confessed?

These mentioned actresses had to leave the series, although in the case of Cohan, he later returned to the project, but the one who explained why he had to leave production was Gurira, who played Michonne from the third season becoming one of the characters most loved by fans.

Despite all this affection, the celebrity recently said goodbye to the story that made her rise to fame worldwide and in an interview she had with Entertainment Weekly indicated that it was very difficult to leave a job that fulfilled many of her dreams for her career. acting.

“It was incredibly difficult to even imagine leaving. I loved this show. I loved the family I had there and have always had. The beauty of coming to work and loving the people around you, the work you are doing and the things you can do and call it your work, is like nothing I could have imagined, “he said.

Although it was mentioned that his departure was for him to participate in one of the films in this franchise, the real reason why Danai Gurira left ‘The Walking Dead’ (TWD) was given; grow in your career as a writer and expand your horizons in life.

“But there are aspects of my work as a writer and I needed to allow myself space. To really let it have space in my life and in my artistic activities too. And I just had to let the space come true, “said the celebrity.

At the moment, Danai Gurira has several projects on the doorstep, one of them is the sequel to ‘Black Panther’ from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) that will hit theaters May 8, 2022.