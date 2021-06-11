Fed up and tired are Kate Middleton’s children, that she is taking photos of them all the time

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has clearly stood out as the best photographer in the Windsor clan, since his are some of the best portraits published on the palace’s social networks in relation to the most intimate and family moments of Queen Elizabeth II and many other members of the British royal house.

Although she, very true to her humble character, has acknowledged on several occasions that he still has a lot to learn, especially of the participants in the photography contest that opened last year for the British to document the most supportive and civic side of the pandemic era, the truth is that a large part of the public opinion enthusiastically celebrates this approach so human and close that prints her family pictures, also those that include her husband William and their three offspring, princes George, Carlota and Luis.

Curiously, Kate herself has now admitted that her offspring are a bit fed up with their mother constantly chasing them with her camera or forcing them to pose for several minutes to get the most out of their most emotional family gatherings. And he did it precisely while chatting by video call with one of the finalists of the aforementioned contest.

“The same thing happens to me with my family. My kids tell me: ‘Please, Mom, stop taking pictures of us‘”, The Duchess revealed to complement the testimony offered by her interlocutor, Ceri, who also frequently uses her family as occasional models.

