Fed to lift dividend restriction for ‘most’ banks after solvency tests

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) – The US Federal Reserve announced Thursday that it would likely remove restrictions on bank dividends and share buybacks for “most companies” in June, after its next round of solvency tests. .

The central bank said that all large companies that can demonstrate that they are staying above the minimum capital requirements, after undergoing the next solvency test, will no longer have the restrictions that were imposed at the beginning of the pandemic to help banks to accumulate reserves.

Companies that see their levels fall below the lows during the test will have to comply with the restrictions until September 30.

Earlier, the Fed had stipulated that banks could pay dividends or buy back shares only if their net profit exceeded that of the previous year.

“The banking system remains a source of strength and returning to our normal frame after this year’s solvency test will preserve that strength,” said Randal Quarles, the Fed’s chief regulatory officer.

The announcement is likely to be greeted with relief by the big Wall Street banks, which had raged under restrictions imposed in June 2020 to further bolster capital buffers in the face of huge economic uncertainty.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)