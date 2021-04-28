Fed stays the course despite acknowledging that the US recovery has “strengthened”

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON, Apr 28 (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve maintained interest rates and its monthly bond-buying programs on Wednesday, acknowledging the growing strength of the economy but showing no signs that it is willing to start cutting. your recovery support.

“As vaccination progresses and there is strong policy support, economic activity and employment indicators have strengthened,” the US central bank said in a unanimous political statement at the end of a two-day meeting.

However, “the trajectory of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus, including advances in vaccination,” the Fed said. “The current public health crisis continues to weigh on the economy and risks to the economic outlook persist.”

Comments on the virus reflected a slightly less negative view than the Fed’s description in March, when it said the health crisis “poses considerable risks to the economic outlook.”

Despite the recovery of the economy, the Fed repeated the guidance it has used since December for what needs to happen before it considers the possibility of withdrawing the crisis-support measures taken at the beginning of the pandemic.

This includes a “substantial additional advance” toward your inflation and employment targets before reducing your monthly bond purchases.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference at 1830 GMT to further explain the statement and the central bank’s views on the improved economic outlook.

Job growth has accelerated and the Fed expects inflation to rise to its 2% target over time, allowing the central bank to cut its $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases and eventually raise the rate of interbank interest from the current level close to zero.

But even that first step of reducing bond purchases is likely to come in a few months, and the Fed gave no indication that there is any rush.

The economy has still not recovered the 8 million jobs lost due to the health crisis that forced the closure of entire industries to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Vaccination has contributed to expectations for rapid economic growth this year, but the Fed acknowledged that it will depend on continued progress in managing the pandemic.

(Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías and Javier López de Lérida)