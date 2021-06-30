Fed Should Seek “Less Dramatic” Way To Reduce Expansion Policy: Barkin

WASHINGTON, Jun 29 (.) – The Federal Reserve should reduce its expansionary policy as less dramatically as possible when the time comes, Richmond Chairman Thomas Barkin said Tuesday.

“I have a preference for the less dramatic way to get back to normal,” Barkin said during a webcast interview on MNI Market News.

Barkin added that he has not yet decided whether the Fed should start reducing its purchase of mortgage-backed assets before Treasuries, although he pointed out that being too intricate has its drawbacks.

“I’m open to that,” Barkin said. “I think that, whatever we do, there is also a third criterion, which is simply simplicity. Is it easy to communicate, do people understand? I think there is some inconvenience in trying to be too clever when moving to the left or the right”.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)