Fed sees near “full opening” of the US economy due to rapid vaccination

15 minutes. The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, assured this Thursday that the progress in the acceleration of the vaccination puts the US “on the way to a complete opening of the economy quite soon”, although he stressed that the recovery “is still incomplete and uneven. “

“We want to see a set of months with unemployment reports like March (when more than 900,000 jobs were created and the rate fell to 6%) so that we can really move towards our goals,” Powell said in a debate on the economy. Global with the managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, in the spring meeting of the body.

The Fed chairman acknowledged that the rapid vaccination in the US is leading the country “to a complete reopening of the economy quite soon.” They are currently administered more than 3 million doses daily in the US.

However, he reiterated that the policy of extraordinary monetary stimulus will continue for some time. This is because “the recovery is still incomplete and uneven” with over 8.5 million unemployed.

Economy in the United States

On fears about a possible spike in inflation, Powell insisted that the Fed anticipates a “temporary and transitory” price hike. However, it considered that this “should not be a problem”.

The US central bank has been buying US Treasuries for $ 80 billion and mortgage-backed assets for an additional $ 40 billion since last June.

It also maintains benchmark interest rates at around 0%, after an abrupt cut in March 2020.

The IMF this week raised forecasts for economic growth in the US to 6.4% for 2021, compared to the 5.1% expected in January, after the approval of the ambitious fiscal stimulus package by Congress, and placed the US economy as one of the global engines of recovery alongside China.

The next Fed meeting on monetary policy is scheduled for April 27-28.