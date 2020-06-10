By Howard Schneider and Lindsay Dunsmuir

WASHINGTON, June 10 (.) – The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday repeated its pledge to continue extraordinary support for the economy and its members projected a 6.5% decline in Gross Domestic Product this year and an unemployment rate 9.3% at the end of 2020.

“The current public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment and inflation in the short term and poses considerable risks to the medium-term economic outlook,” the Federal Reserve said in its latest monetary policy statement.

The first economic projections by policy makers since December see that the overnight interest rate will remain close to zero until 2022.

Although much of the statement echoes the speech from its April meeting, the central bank promised to keep bond purchases at the “current rate” of about $ 80 billion a month in Treasury bills and $ 40 billion a month in government-backed securities. agencies and mortgages, a sign that it is beginning to shape its long-term strategy for economic recovery.

This is expected to start in earnest in 2021 with a growth forecast of 5%.

The promise to maintain expansionary monetary policy until the economy recovers again repeats what was said earlier by the central bank in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Measures that included reducing its overnight interest rate to near zero in March and making trillions of dollars of credit available to banks, finance companies and a wide range of companies.

But the projections are the first since December and offer the views of the Fed authorities on how fast jobs and economic growth could recover, and initial guidance on how long the federal funds rate will hold.

For most of last year, US central bankers felt they were in an enviable position, with unemployment at record lows, pent-up inflation and a strong expectation that both would continue.

But the pandemic has led to what could be a years-long struggle for Americans to return to jobs after an estimated 20 million jobs were lost from March to May.

(Report by Howard Schneider, Lindsay Dunsmuir, Jonnelle Marte and Ann Saphir; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías and Javier López de Lérida)