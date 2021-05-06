Fed Says Stock Market Boom, Excited Investors Justify Caution

By Howard Schneider, Ann Saphir and Pete Schroeder

(Reuters) – Booming stocks, internet-driven ‘meme’ investments and the black box of hedge fund financing pose growing risks as the US economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic and investor appetite increases. the Federal Reserve warned Thursday in its latest report on financial stability.

“With investors excited by expectations of a strong rally, it is important to closely monitor risks to the system and ensure that the financial system is resilient,” Governor Lael Brainard said in a statement released alongside the Fed’s semi-annual report, which He reiterated some long-standing concerns and highlighted new ones.

Commercial real estate remains potentially vulnerable, the Fed said, particularly after a pandemic that may dampen demand for office space, and businesses and homes “remain under considerable pressure” due to the impact of the virus.

Of emerging concern: the potential for a rapid reversal from recent stock market rallies, the proven ability of social media to drive stock prices up and down quickly, and the worrying implications for risk management when Archegos Capital Management went bankrupt and caused losses in several large banks.

The Fed also highlighted the need for “structural fixes” in money market funds that faced a series of bailouts early in the pandemic and should be included in the central bank’s emergency loan programs.

“The vulnerabilities associated with the liquidity transformation in these funds remain prominent,” the Fed concluded, referring to the fact that the funds offer investors the ability to withdraw money faster than the underlying assets of the fund can be sold. background.

Given what happened last year, the situation is in many ways better than was feared at the start of the pandemic.

For example, mortgage defaults by homeowners are below pre-pandemic levels given the fiscal support implemented for families; overall corporate debt is high, but strong earnings, and low rates and government support “have increased the ability of companies to meet these obligations.”

The banks also “remain well capitalized.”

SHORT-TERM RISKS

However, the report presented a number of potential short-term risks to the financial system in case the pandemic worsens and thwarts the recovery.

Asset prices could fall, putting highly leveraged life insurance companies and hedge funds in particular jeopardy. Money market funds could see runs and the stress in the financial market could interact with the potential risks of new digital payment systems, according to the report.

If Europe cannot contain the virus and fiscal programs do not provide sufficient support to offset the negative effects, some major financial institutions in the region could incur “significant credit losses” and, in turn, affect the economy and financial system from the United States, the report warned.

The tensions in emerging markets could also spread to the country.

Corporate earnings have recovered broadly this year, but the rise in share prices has outpaced the improved earnings outlook.

That raised the price-earnings ratio – a key valuation metric – to high levels and raised concerns among monetary authorities about “yield-seeking” behaviors among investors and traders.

In its November report, the Fed warned that the United States could still face a wave of debt defaults and “significant drops” in asset prices due to the pandemic and recession. So far, that has not happened.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Ann Saphir and Pete Schroeder, Additional reporting by Dan Burns, Jonnelle Marte and Michelle Price, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)