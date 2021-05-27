Fed reverse buyback line volume hits record high

By Karen Pierog

(Reuters) – The amount of money flowing into the Federal Reserve’s reverse buyback facility (RRP) hit an all-time high of $ 485 billion on Thursday, putting further pressure on key short-term interest rates that are risking to fall below zero.

Cash-heavy financial institutions have been lending overnight money to the central bank in increasing amounts since March at 0% interest.

The market is grappling with excess cash in the system from the Fed’s asset purchases and the Treasury Department’s financial backing of the economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a reduction in the Account balance. General Treasury, your cash deposit with the Fed, before the new national debt ceiling takes effect at the end of July.

The record amount accepted by the New York Fed for Thursday’s RRP trade came after $ 450 billion on Wednesday and surpassed a previous high of $ 474.6 billion on Dec. 31, 2015, according to data from TD Securities. .

“This definitely increases the odds that the Fed will do something, that they will have to make further adjustments to the counterparty limits on the reverse repurchase line, maybe raise the rate on the line, and obviously they could raise the IOER (interest on overbooking), but we think it’s probably the last resort, “said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies.

The IOER, currently at 0.10%, along with the overnight repurchase rate, helps the Fed keep its key policy rate, the so-called federal funds rate, within the target range.

The Fed launched its reverse buyback program in 2013 to absorb additional cash in the repo market and create a strict floor for market rates, particularly its monetary policy rate. Eligible counterparties lend cash to the Fed in exchange for an overnight Treasury guarantee.

At its March meeting, the Fed increased the amount counterparties can lend to $ 80 billion, from $ 30 billion previously.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago, Additional reporting by Megan Davies in New York, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)