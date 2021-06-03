Fed report raises the Seoul stock market 0.72%

Seoul, Jun 3 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a rise of 0.72% in its main indicator, the Kospi, after the latest report from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) dispelled some concerns about post-pandemic inflation.

The selective South Korean Kospi gained 23.2 points to stand at 3,247.43 units, while the Kosdaq technology index advanced 0.93%, or 9.09 points, to 990.19 units.

Foreign and institutional traders were net buyers on a day marked by the advance on Wall Street the day before, where the Dow Jones advanced 0.07% and the Nasdaq technology index 0.14%, in part thanks to the monthly report of the US Fed on the economic situation.

The body reiterated the strength of the recovery and insisted that the current rise in prices in the world’s leading economy is temporary, making an imminent change in monetary policy unlikely.

Thus, the Seoul Stock Exchange today completed its fifth consecutive advance and its main stocks had a good day.

The highest value token for Kospi, technology giant Samsung Electronics, closed with a 2.48% appreciation, while the world’s second largest memory chip maker, SK hynix, gained 2.38%.

The operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, lost 0.28% of its value, and the owner of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, fell 0.39%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics appreciated by 0.73% and its competitor, the giant Celltrion, closed flat.

The largest national vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor, gained 0.21%.

