Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, rejected the use of negative interest rates, although he did not rule out other types of additional stimulus measures

The president of the Federal Reserve (Fed) from the United States, Jerome Powell, rejected the use of negative interest rates to face the crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 coronovirus indicating that it is not something that the central bank “is contemplating”, although it did not rule out other types of additional stimulus measures.

“The Fed’s position on the negative interest rates has not changed. It is not something the Fed is contemplating, “Powell said Wednesday in response to growing calls to take this extraordinary step, including those of the US president, Donald trump, at a conference at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in Washington.

To alleviate the economic ravages of the crisis, the Fed has launched its entire monetary arsenal with massive injections of liquidity in financial markets, massive purchases of debt and has lowered interest rates to practically zero percent.

Likewise, Congress has approved several fiscal stimulus worth nearly three trillion dollars, the largest package in US history

“There is a growing consensus that recovery may come more slowly than we would like (…) and that the Recovery It may take a while before gaining momentum, “Powell said.

Therefore, he did not rule out additional monetary stimulus measures.

“Although the economic response It has been both timely and adequately great, it may not have been the final chapter, since the road ahead has so much high uncertainty as it is subject to significant downside risks, ”he said.

The bag of Wall street the day started on the downside after Powell’s comments, with the Dow Jones Industrial, its main indicated, registering a decrease of 0.83 percent shortly after the opening bell.

The severity of COVID-19 impact is one of recent unprecedented magnitude, according to early indicators that have been getting to know each other.

The first evolution calculation of the Gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year saw a contraction of 4.8 percent, but the figures for the second quarter are expected to be much more dramatic.

Also, the unemployment In the country, it shot up 10.3 percentage points in April, reaching a rate of 14.7 percent, a figure not seen for 70 years, as a result of the wave of layoffs.

