The president of the US central bank warned on Wednesday of the danger of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus pandemic, and urged the White House and Congress to take more measures to avoid deep economic damage.

AP –

The president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, warned that the prolonged closure of small businesses and high unemployment make for dangerous conditions. Both Powell and Congress have taken steps to counter what appears to be a sharp economic contraction in the wake of the crisis in the coronavirus.

“We have to do everything in our power to avoid these results,” Powell said.

Other government bailout packages or tax regulations, while costly, “will be worth it if they help prevent long-term economic damage and allow us to assume a stronger recovery,” the official said.

Powell’s remarks come a day after Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi unveiled a proposal for a $ 3 trillion package to help small businesses, state and local governments and other weighed entities. That package is in addition to a previously approved $ 3 trillion package. The Fed It has taken its own steps, reducing interest rates to near zero and creating multiple credit programs.

Despite this, Donald Trump administration officials have said they prefer to wait and see how past aid packages fill. Republicans in Congress have been skeptical about approving more public spending.

“Deep and extensive recessions can cause lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy,” Powell said in comments prepared for online discussion with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

“Avoidable insolvencies of individuals and businesses can affect economic growth for years,” he said.

He added that the central bank “will continue to use all the tools at its disposal” until the threat of the virus subsides, but offered no forecast of the institution’s next measures.