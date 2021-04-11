Fed Powell on CBS

Apr 11 (Reuters) – The US economy is at a “tipping point” amid expectations that growth and hiring will accelerate in the coming months, although some risks remain, especially if the pandemic resurfaces coronavirus, said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

“We feel that we are at a time when the economy is going to start growing much faster and job creation too, so the main risk to our economy right now is that the disease will spread again,” Powell said in an excerpt. from an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which will air in full on Sunday night.

“It will be smart that people can continue with social distance and wearing masks,” he added.

