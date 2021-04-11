Fed Powell on CBS

By Dan Burns

Apr 11 (Reuters) – The US economy is at a “tipping point” amid expectations that growth and hiring will accelerate in the coming months, although some risks remain, especially if the pandemic resurfaces coronavirus, said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

In a short excerpt from a longer interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” set to air in full on Sunday night, Powell reiterated his recent optimism with the economy and his now-familiar warning that COVID-19 remains the main risk.

“We feel that we are at a time when the economy is going to start growing much faster and job creation too, so the main risk to our economy right now is that the disease will spread again,” he said.

“It will be smart that people can continue with social distance and wearing masks,” he added.

Recent data have indicated that the economy is in a positive mode, with 916,000 jobs created in March and suggestions from some Fed officials that a million new jobs per month may be reached later in the year. .

Although there are parts of the United States that are experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases – especially in Michigan – infection rates are at many-month lows in large areas of the country, as the vaccination campaign continues, with a daily record of 4.6 million doses administered on Saturday, according to the Reuters tally.

This has allowed a greater reopening to large parts of the economy. Activity in sectors as hit as leisure and entertainment has improved significantly in recent weeks, as consumers regain the confidence to go out to dinner and get on airplanes again.

Still, even with the huge increase in employment in March, the labor market is still 8.4 million jobs below where it was in February 2020, just before the pandemic triggered a historic recession, and even further from where the level of employment would be now if the pandemic had never occurred.

