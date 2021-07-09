Fed policy will support until recovery is achieved

(Bloomberg) – The Federal Reserve said expanding the COVID-19 vaccination program has helped the US economy achieve a strong rebound, while vowing that monetary policy will continue to provide “strong support.” .

“Progress on vaccines has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth, supported by accommodative monetary and fiscal policy,” the central bank said in its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress on Friday. “However, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to affect the US economy and employment has remained well below pre-pandemic levels.”

The Fed report, which provides lawmakers with an update on economic, financial and monetary policy developments, was posted on the central bank’s website ahead of the testimony of its chairman, Jerome Powell, before the Committee on Financial Services of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, and before the Senate Banking panel a day later.

The monetary policy report noted that the Fed’s asset purchases and a commitment not to raise interest rates until it has achieved its inflation and employment targets “will help ensure that monetary policy continues to provide powerful support to the economy. until recovery is complete ”.

In addition to an overview of the economy and monetary policy, the report contains a number of topics, including the effect of the pandemic on the labor market and supply chains, as well as financial stability and the recent spike in inflation.

Inflation expectations

The Fed said in its report that if inflation does not decline and begins to push future price expectations “persistently above” levels consistent with its 2% target, it could “call for a change in monetary policy stance. ”.

Digging into market-based expectations measures, the Fed said they show investors anticipating inflation to stabilize at around 2.25%, following a bullish outburst in the near term, which it called consistent with the trend. Fed target.

Expectations collected through surveys show a similar pattern to market-based measurements, the Fed said, with higher inflation in the short term reversing toward the Fed’s target.

Despite this benign analysis, Fed officials admitted that there are also signs that forecasters suggest the risk of higher inflation has risen.

Financial stability

On financial stability, the Fed said that some areas of the financial system had become more vulnerable to potential instability since its last report in February, but that the core of the system remained resilient.

He called stock prices and commercial real estate high, saying that the rise in crypto asset prices reflected, in part, an increased risk appetite from investors.

Working market

The Fed said the pandemic may have accelerated structural changes already taking place in the job market, such as increased technology adoption and the pace of retirements, leading to a post-pandemic job reality that may seem different from early 2020, before the virus appeared.

He also indicated that the decline in mothers’ participation in the labor market can be attributed to childcare reasons, especially for black and Hispanic mothers. The impact of the job insurance expansion, which some economists and companies say is incentivizing workers to stay out of the workforce, remains unclear, the Fed said.

Supply chains

In terms of supply chains, the Fed noted that sudden increases in demand had created crowds at transportation nodes such as ports, and spurred an increase in logistics costs. Supply constraints led to higher prices for goods, including lumber, motor vehicles, and household appliances.

