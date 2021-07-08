Fed officials say it is important to be “well positioned” to act: minutes

By Howard Schneider, Jonnelle Marte and Lindsay Dunsmuir

WASHINGTON, Jul 7 (.) -Federal Reserve officials estimated last month that “substantial progress in the economic recovery was” generally considered to have not yet been achieved, but agreed that they needed to be well-positioned to act if inflation or other risks materialize, according to the June minutes of the monetary policy meeting.

In minutes that reflected a divided Fed struggling with an onset of the inflationary process and concerns about financial stability, “several participants” in the June 15-16 session felt that the conditions to reduce asset purchases would “be met somewhat sooner than later. what they had foreseen. “

Others saw a less clear signal in the incoming data and warned that reopening the economy after a pandemic left an unusual level of uncertainty and requires a “patient” approach to any change in monetary policy, according to the minutes of the US central bank, which are posted on Wednesday.

Still, “a substantial majority” of authorities saw inflation risks “trending upward” and the Fed as a whole felt it needed to be prepared to act if those risks materialized.

“Participants generally judged that as a matter of prudent planning, it was important to be well positioned to slow down the pace of asset purchases, if appropriate, in response to unexpected economic developments,” the minutes read.

At its meeting last month, the Federal Open Market Committee took a turn toward a post-pandemic view of the world, setting aside an old reference to the coronavirus as a constraint on the economy and, in the words of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, We “talk about talking” about when to change monetary policy.

The start of that discussion, coupled with projections of interest rate hikes as early as 2023, had investors anticipating that the Fed will move faster than expected to end its support for an economy still hit hard. high unemployment and, now, accelerating inflation.

Long-term Treasury yields are near five-month lows, and the gap with shorter-term returns has been narrowing, often associated with skepticism about the prospects for long-term economic growth.

Powell, speaking to reporters following the end of last month’s monetary policy meeting, said that any increase in the Fed’s overnight benchmark interest rate from the current near-zero level was still a long way off.

However, he assured that the Fed would begin to assess “meeting by meeting” when it would begin to reduce its $ 120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, and how to announce its plans to do so.

What investors are wondering is how quickly he will argue and when can the downsizing of asset purchases finally begin. Economists consulted by . expect the Fed to announce a strategy to cut operations in August or September and that the first reduction will take place early next year.

(Report by Howard Schneider Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)