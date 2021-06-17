Fed offers relief to money market investors with short-term rate adjustments

By Jonnelle Marte and Karen Brettell

Jun 16 (.) – The Federal Reserve on Wednesday provided relief to money market investors, who have struggled to find high-quality short-term assets, by raising two key short-term interest rates.

The Fed increased the rate it pays to banks on reserves held in the body after its two-day monetary policy meeting. It also raised the rate it pays on reverse overnight repurchase agreements, a tool used to set a floor on short-term interest rates.

The adjustments seek to prevent the one-day benchmark rate from dropping too much.

The rate on reserves, known by the acronym IOER, will increase five basis points to 0.15%. The rate paid on reverse buybacks, which gives finance companies a place to temporarily hold cash in exchange for a return, will rise from zero to 0.05%.

Companies deposited a record $ 583.9 billion in overnight cash with the New York Fed on Monday and introduced about $ 500 billion overnight with the Fed on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The federal funds rate, which the central bank held in a target range of 0-0.25% on Wednesday, briefly fell to 0.05% at the end of May and has held steady at 0.06% since the beginning of June. .

The Fed also said it will extend its dollar liquidity swap lines with nine central banks until the end of the year. The deals had been announced in March 2020 to help ease tension in global dollar funding markets.

(Report by Jonnelle Marte and Karen Brettell, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)