Fed Minutes Show Progress Towards Stimulus Reduction

(Bloomberg) – Minutes from the June meeting showed Federal Reserve officials expecting continued progress to reach the threshold that allows them to reduce massive asset purchases.

“Overall, the committee’s standard of ‘additional substantial progress’ was considered to have not yet been met, yet officials expected it to continue,” according to records from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC, for) meeting. its acronym in English) from June 15 to 16 published this Wednesday. “Several participants mentioned that they expected the conditions to start reducing the pace of asset purchases to be met earlier than they had anticipated in previous meetings.”

The June meeting marked a shift in the central bank’s relationship to inflation risks amid increased price pressures as the economy recovers from the pandemic. But most of all, the minutes show that the committee was highly uncertain about how soon issues that contribute to inflation, such as labor shortages and supply bottlenecks, would be resolved.

Several participants emphasized “that the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook was high and that it was too early to draw firm conclusions about the trajectories of the labor market and inflation,” the minutes said.

Officials responded to a higher outlook for prices by pointing to two rate hikes for 2023, according to the median estimate, while seven of the 18 members projected to raise rates next year. Thirteen officials saw inflation risks weighted up from March 5, their forecast showed.

Last month, the central bank kept the target range for its benchmark rate unchanged from zero to 0.25%, where it has remained since March 2020 when the pandemic gained momentum.

MBS debate

Officials also continued monthly purchases of $ 80 billion in Treasury bonds and $ 40 billion in Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) until “additional substantial progress” is made on its inflation and employment targets. .

Policymakers discussed the purchase of MBS, but were divided on whether to prioritize these assets when it came time to reduce purchases.

“Several participants saw the benefits of slowing down these purchases more quickly or earlier than Treasury purchases in light of valuation pressures in the housing markets,” the record noted. “However, others commented that it was preferable to reduce the pace of Treasury and MBS purchases proportionally.”

Inflationary uncertainty

Officials also discussed rising inflation, and although they “generally expected inflation to moderate” once the transitory factors associated with the rapid reopening of the economy had subsided, “a substantial majority of participants felt that the risks for their inflation projections they were leaning upward. “

“Several participants anticipated that supply chain constraints and input shortages would push prices up over the next year,” the minutes read. “Several participants noted that, during the first months of the reopening, the uncertainty remained too high to accurately assess how long inflationary pressures will continue.”

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation rose 3.9% for the year ended May, but the central bank’s restrictive stance has pushed down long-term Treasury yields.

