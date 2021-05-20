Fed minutes send the Seoul Stock Exchange down 0.34 percent

Seoul, May 20 (EFE) .- The Seoul Stock Exchange closed today with a fall of 0.34% in its main indicator, the Kospi, after the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the US Fed fueled fear to a change in monetary policy.

The selective South Korean Kospi lost 10.77 points on Thursday to stand at 3,162.28 units, while the Kosdaq technology stock index advanced 0.21%, or 2.03 points, to close at 971.13 units.

Foreign and institutional investors were net sellers on a day in which the Kospi followed in the wake of what happened on Wednesday on Wall Street, where the minutes of the April meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the US Federal Reserve .UU. Clouded the spirits.

In New York, the Dow Jones of Industriales dropped 0.48% the day before after it was learned that the members of the Fed acknowledged at the April meeting that the body could begin to discuss the reduction of the purchase of debt.

The chip with the largest capitalization in Seoul, technology giant Samsung Electronics, fell 0.13% today, although the world’s second largest chip maker, SK hynix, gained 1.24% instead.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics fell 0.34%, and its competitor, the giant Celltrion, depreciated 0.74%.

In contrast, the operator of the largest South Korean internet portal, Naver, rose 0.43%, and the operator of the country’s main instant messaging application, Kakao, increased its value by 0.44%.

The main car manufacturer in the country, Hyundai Motor, lost 2.81% of its value.

