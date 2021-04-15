Fed Mester says economic outlook is improving

Apr 15 (Reuters) – The U.S. economy still has a long way to go to fully recover from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which hit minorities and people with lower levels of education the hardest, but the Prospects are improving, Cleveland Federal Reserve Chair Loretta Mester said Thursday.

“While the economy is still far from our goals of full employment and price stability, progress is being made and the economic outlook is encouraging,” Mester said in remarks prepared for a virtual event with Swarthmore College students.

Mester noted that the crisis exacerbated existing racial disparities that make it difficult for minorities to access quality education, jobs and credit. He said it is important for central bank authorities to be aware of these differences to help inform their interpretation of the economy and the actions they take to support it.

“Understanding the differences between demographic groups, industries and areas of the country helps us assess the strength of the economy … and assess whether monetary policy actions are achieving their objectives,” he said.

(Report by Jonnelle Marte, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)