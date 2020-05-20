Federal Reserve officials have reinforced their promise to keep interest rates close to zero until they are confident that the United States economy is on the road to recovery, the minutes of the last US central bank monetary policy meeting showed on Wednesday. .

Federal Reserve board building, Washington, USA 19/03/2020 REUTERS / Leah Millis

Photo: .

Monetary policy committee members agreed that they “will use the committee’s tools and act as appropriate to sustain the economy,” according to the April 28-29 meeting document.

They agreed that their recent actions were “essential in helping to reduce negative risks to the economic outlook”.

But with a series of participants seeing a “substantial likelihood of further waves of the outbreak in the short to medium term”, the minutes suggest that central bank members can expect to use their extraordinary powers to anchor the economy for some time ahead.

At the meeting, the Fed left the interest rate close to zero and repeated its promise to do whatever was necessary to sustain the economy, saying that the coronavirus pandemic will not only slow the economy in the short term but also present “considerable risks” for the medium term.

More than 36 million American workers have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March, when states began adopting confinement to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Economists project that the unemployment rate will approach or exceed the 25% registered during the Great Depression. The US economy, they say, could shrink by up to half this quarter on an annual basis.

States are now easing restrictions, raising hopes for a gradual return to economic growth in the third and fourth quarters, but also the risk of new infections and more deaths.

More than 90,000 Americans died from Covid-19, with daily deaths averaging 1,600 this month, according to . data.

To ease the tightening of the financial market, the Fed bought trillions in Treasuries and adopted a series of programs aimed at supporting credit markets as well as local governments affected by the drop in sales and other income taxes during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte)

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

