Fed may have to take more steps to keep short-term rates in positive territory

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Apr 13 (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve may need to go all-in and hike the short-term interest rates it administers, analysts say, as its latest proposals to expand and expand open market operations to avoid rates turn negative may fall short.

Short-term interest rates have been pressured throughout the year by excess cash in the banking system, rising assets in money market funds as banks reject deposits, and a shortage of bills. and other cash instruments.

The overnight repo rate in the United States turned negative several times in March and February, falling to -0.06% on March 29, its lowest level since at least January 2003, according to Refinitiv data. It now stood at 0.01%.

Larger banks and other financial institutions have increasingly turned to the Fed for reverse repos and to hold excess reserves. The Fed’s overnight reverse buyback rate for non-banks is 0% and the interest it pays to banks for excess reserves (IOER) is 0.10%.

Apparently with the intention of preventing repo rates from turning negative, the Fed announced last week that it would allow more market participants to access its reverse repo window. In March, it increased the limits for each counterparty in its reverse repo line to $ 80 billion from $ 30 billion.

Lorie Logan, executive vice president of the New York Fed and manager of the System Open Market Account (SOMA), said last week that the central bank could adjust “administered rates” if “undue downward pressure arises on rates to one day”. In its minutes for the March meeting, the Fed also said it could adjust these rates in the short term.

“The fact that the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is so explicitly preparing for a possible adjustment reinforces our belief that the Fed will respond more quickly to downward technical pressure on overnight interest rates than in the past, “said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP.

Continue reading the story

The concern, however, is the sequence of those Fed actions, even as investors are faced with a declining supply of Treasury bills. With market players investing money in repo markets, the risk is that other short-term rates, such as the guaranteed overnight financing rate (SOFR), a benchmark rate that the Fed has endorsed, will also turn negative. .

Under negative rates in the repo market, a bank or financial institution would be paying to lend cash. The Fed’s reluctance to allow that to happen is due to the effects negative rates would have on financial firms and global Eurodollar markets.

In reverse repos, market participants lend cash to the Fed in exchange for Treasuries or other government securities, promising to buy them back.

Meanwhile, the SOFR rate, the replacement for LIBOR that measures the cost of short-term cash, has stalled at 0.01% since March 11. Analysts suspect the Fed is reluctant to allow the SOFR, a global benchmark rate for the dollar, to turn negative.

“There would be a lot of operational problems if the SOFR went negative,” said Dan Belton, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital. “It’s something we’ve never experienced with LIBOR.”

That means the Fed would need to not only increase the IOER rate, which is used primarily by banks, but also the reverse buyback rates.

(Report by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)