Fed maintains rate at 0.25%; foresees two hikes by the end of 2023

(Bloomberg) – Federal Reserve officials kept interest rates close to zero, but signaled that they expect two increases by the end of 2023, pushing the date forward as the economy recovers.

“Progress in vaccines has reduced the spread of COVID-19 in the United States,” the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said in a statement issued Wednesday after its two-day meeting. “Amid this progress, and strong political support, economic activity and employment indicators have strengthened.”

The central bank maintained the target range for its benchmark rate unchanged at zero at 0.25%, where it has been since March 2020, and also committed to continuing asset purchases at a monthly rate of US $ 120 billion until achieving a “Additional substantial progress” in employment and inflation.

Quarterly projections showed that 13 of 18 officials were in favor of at least one rate hike by the end of 2023, up from seven in March. Eleven officials projected at least two hikes by the end of that year. In addition, seven of them expected an increase by 2022, compared to four.

The FOMC vote was unanimous. President Jerome Powell will host a press conference and virtual press conference at 2:30 pm Washington time.

The US economic recovery is gathering steam as trade restrictions are lifted and social activity increases across the country. Strong demand, both from consumers and businesses, has exceeded capacity, leading to bottlenecks in supply chains, longer lead times and higher prices. At the same time, job growth has disappointed in recent months.

Fed officials have said such “inconsistencies” are to be expected given the unprecedented nature of the pandemic and expressed optimism about the outlook for the second half of the year, as more Americans are vaccinated.

Read more

Labor Department reports on employment released since the last meeting of the US central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee in late April have disappointed forecasters’ expectations. The US unemployment rate in May remained high at 5.8%, with the total number still millions of jobs below pre-pandemic levels.

On the other hand, pressures on consumer prices have been higher than expected. Figures from the Labor Department showed a 0.8% rise in prices in April and a 0.6% rise in May, marking the two largest monthly increases since 2009.

Original Note: Fed Holds Rates at Zero; Projects Two Hikes by the End of 2023

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP