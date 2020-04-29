Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday kept interest rates close to zero and repeated their pledge to do whatever it takes to sustain the economy, saying the coronavirus pandemic will “weigh heavily” on the short-term outlook. and presents “considerable risks” for the medium term.

“The Federal Reserve is committed to using its full range of tools to sustain the United States economy at this challenging time, promoting the goals of maximum employment and job stability,” the US central bank said in a statement after two days. monetary policy meeting held by videoconference.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook, the Fed said it expects to maintain interest rates “until it is confident that the economy has outgrown recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability targets”.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell will interview the press at 3:30 pm to discuss the outcome of the meeting, the first since the bank cut interest rates to near zero and took emergency measures to stabilize financial markets.

